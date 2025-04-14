Nigeria coach heading to Australia to raise profile and recruit players ahead of World Series

THE coach of the Nigeria women’s team, Bolu Fagborun, is heading to Australia as he bids to raise the profile of his side and recruit players for this autumn’s World Series.

Nigeria are one of four teams who will participate in October’s event in Canada, which involves four clubs and has the reward for the winner of the final spot at the 2026 World Cup.

They will play Ireland at Brampton’s Terry Fox Stadium in a semi-final on October 21, with Canada and Fiji also involved.

As well as looking for sponsors, both in England and Australia, to support the team, Nigeria hope to entice eligible players.

Fagborun, a former Huddersfield, Rochdale, Batley and Sheffield winger, has identified several potential players based Down Under and is holding an event at the Little Lagos Bistro and Bar in Newtown this Thursday.

He will also visit clubs including Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers, Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans to build partnerships.

The three-week trip is being supported by sponsorship from Bradford-based flooring firm Sondad Ltd.

Fagborun said: “We would like to thank one of our headline sponsors, Sondad Ltd, and their managing director Gary Routledge, for supporting the trip to Australia and the key preparation for the World Series.”