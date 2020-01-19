Prince Harry to stay on as RFL patron

The Duke of Sussex will continue as the Rugby Football League’s Patron, despite his decision to step back from his duties with the royal family.

The governing body have confirmed the new following Saturday’s statements from HM The Queen and Buckingham Palace.

Ralph Rimmer, the RFL Chief Executive, said: “We received a message from the Palace on Saturday explaining that the Duke will continue to work with his patronages – as confirmed in the statements from HM The Queen and Buckingham Palace.

“We are delighted, and we look forward to the continuation of the relationship between the Duke and Rugby League. He has shown a genuine commitment to working with us, initially getting involved in our community and youth programmes and sharing his support for England Rugby League, before recent higher profile roles presenting the Challenge Cup at Wembley last August, and of course hosting the draw for RLWC2021 at Buckingham Palace last week and demonstrating his personal commitment to our sport’s Mental Fitness Charter.

“Speaking on behalf of RLWC2021, they were equally thrilled by his involvement – and are equally delighted that the Duke will remain the sport’s Patron as we build towards hosting Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair Rugby League World Cups in England next year.”