Princess of Wales praises England’s World Cup heroes after Hampton Court reception

THE PRINCESS OF WALES has praised the England Wheelchair team for creating “an incredible legacy” through their World Cup win.

Coach by Tom Coyd, England claimed the World Cup at the end of last year, beating previous champions France in a thrilling final watched by a world-record crowd at Manchester Central and £1.3m people on BBC TV.

Last week the squad attended a reception hosted by Kate, the Princess of Wales, in the Garden Room at Hampton Court.

In a letter, which will stay in the foyer of the RFL’s headquarters at the Etihad Campus in Manchester, the Princess said: “I wanted to send my huge congratulations to you all on your incredible success at the recent Rugby League World Cup.

“Your dedication to your sport, and commitment to your teammates and fans, shone through at every stage of the tournament.

“It was an absolute delight to follow your progress and I am so thrilled that you have become champions.

“I have no doubt that your efforts and achievements in the lead up to and during the World Cup will have created an incredible legacy which will be felt within the sport for years to come.

“I hope you are now able to take a break and enjoy spending time with your friends and family over the coming weeks. Many congratulations again.”

Tom Halliwell, the England captain who scored the dramatic late winning try in the World Cup final, said: “It was amazing to meet her and speak to her, and especially to hear that she’d watched the World Cup Final with her children and they’d all enjoyed watching us win.”

England’s Golden Boot winner Seb Bechara, who travelled from France – via Barcelona – to make the reception with the Princess, said: “The best thing about the World Cup was the way it raised the profile of Wheelchair Rugby League to a new level, and this was another example.”

