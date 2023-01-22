New BBC documentary to showcase fundraising feats of Leeds Rhinos great Kevin Sinfield

THE remarkable fundraising feats of Rugby League great Kevin Sinfield will be the subject of a BBC documentary next month.

Sinfield has completed three challenges in as many years to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities, following the diagnosis of his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow with the disease in 2019.

More than £7m has been raised altogether, including £2.3m from the latest challenge last year which saw Sinfield run seven ultra-marathons in seven days, memorably finishing at Old Trafford during the World Cup final.

His support for Burrow inspired the nation, and BBC Two will air a half-hour documentary on Friday, February 3 at 7pm, Kevin Sinfield: Going the Extra Mile, which follows Sinfield’s journey.

It will show never-seen-before footage of each of his challenges and intimate moments with his friends, family and supporters, as well as featuring some of the people living with MND who have been helped by his work.

“When we set out on the first challenge back in December 2020, we just wanted to help a friend who had found himself in the toughest imaginable position,” said Sinfield, who is now the defence coach of the England rugby union team.

“What started out as a way to help a friend became so much more.

“The overwhelming support has shown that we are a nation who cares about people who are facing their own adversity.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.