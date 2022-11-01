Princess of Wales to attend World Cup quarter-final clashes at Wigan Warriors’ DW Stadium

The Princess of Wales is set to attend the World Cup double-header this Saturday at the DW Stadium.

England are set to take on Papua New Guinea early in the afternoon before New Zealand take on Fiji later on that night. The two games promise to be incredible games and the Princess of Wales is set to join in the fun.

Simon Johnson, Chair of the RFL, said: “We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as the RFL’s Royal Patron. With both our England Women and Men’s teams playing important World Cup matches on Saturday, her presence will enhance a special occasion for our sport, for the World Cup and for the famous Rugby League town of Wigan.”

Chris Brindley, Chair of RLWC2021, said: “In being the biggest, best and most inclusive tournament in the sport’s 127-year history, it is an honour and a privilege to be able to host the Princess of Wales at a Rugby League World Cup 2021 match day and we look forward to our competing nations putting on a show to remember.”