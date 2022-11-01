James Bell to miss a St Helens game following World Cup ban

JAMES Bell will miss one of St Helens’ pre-season games following his ban whilst playing for Scotland in the World Cup.

The Saints forward – who deputised in the halves for the Bravehearts against Fiji at the weekend – copped a one-match ban by the RLWC Disciplinary Match Review Panel.

The Panel stated: “James Bell (Scotland): Grade A Dangerous Contact, 1 Match Penalty Notice.”

The Minutes then stated: “Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes excessive flexion to the head, neck or spinal column of that opponent, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player. Grade A.”

It means that, because Scotland are out of the World Cup following a defeat to Fiji on Sunday, Bell will miss one of Saints’ pre-season games which are yet to be announced.

The Bravehearts provided their best showing of the tournament so far, going down 30-14 to Fiji after being on the receiving end of a hammering from Italy and then Australia.