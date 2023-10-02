Princess of Wales to shine light on Disability Rugby League

RFL Patron the Princess of Wales will promote the game’s Inclusivity Day in Hull this week.

Kate will attend events run by the governing body, Hull FC and the city’s university on Thursday (October 5).

And she could even try her hand at Wheelchair Rugby League during a session facilitated by members of the England World Cup-winning team.

Her visit will underline the value and impact of Disability Rugby League on those involved and local communities.

It will also emphasise the power of sport to challenge inequality and support and develop individuals regardless of circumstances or background.

Members of Hull FC’s Wheelchair, Physical Disability and Learning Disability teams will showcase training skills sessions and friendly games.

They will be joined by students from Hull FC’s Centre of Excellence, who will be educated on, and experience, the various forms of Disability Rugby League.

The Centre of Excellence runs a programme for 16 to 18-year-olds who are interested in and want to work in sport.

