‘We’re down but we’re never out’: Nathan Cleary on Penrith Panthers’ stunning NRL glory

NATHAN CLEARY labelled the 2023 NRL Grand Final “the hardest game I’ve ever played” after taking out his second Clive Churchill Medal for his match-winning performance against Brisbane.

The Penrith playmaker dragged his side to victory from a seemingly insurmountable 24-8 deficit, with key lieutenants Jarome Luai (shoulder) and Isaah Yeo (head-injury assessment) off the park.

The game was played at a State of Origin-like intensity despite temperatures soaring to 36°C in Sydney.

Cleary described the clash as his toughest ever after accepting his medal on stage, having told the host broadcaster: “It’s up there with Origin for sure. It was just so much fatigue.

“I just had to keep talking to myself: ‘Just keep going, keep going’ … we just had to keep fighting, and that’s what we do.”

Cleary manufactured the impossible comeback with two try-assists, an inspirational 40/20, his usual dependable goal-kicking and a memorable solo try to clinch victory at the death.

Penrith’s captain became just the third man to collect two Clive Churchill Medals, joining Bradley Clyde (1989 and 1991) and Billy Slater (2009 and 2017) in that exclusive club.

While Cleary was already regarded as the NRL’s premier player, this extraordinary display of leadership, skill and composure under the most unrelenting pressure takes his status to another level.

Cleary’s Panthers are now the first Australian club to claim three consecutive titles since Parramatta in 1981-83.

“This just doesn’t even feel real at the moment,” Cleary said post-game.

“It honestly feels like a dream. The start of that second half was a nightmare, it was so bad. But we’re down, but we’re never out. We keep fighting. That’s our mentality.”

Nathan’s father and coach Ivan beamed with pride in the post-game press conference.

The 52-year-old said he’s never seen his boy come up with anything like the burst that snatched Penrith’s third straight NRL crown.

“It was a pretty amazing effort,” said the senior Cleary.

“I did see his face on the big screen after a try when he was coming back for a kick-off, and I did think to myself, ‘He actually looks really clear’ … at least that’s good news. But I didn’t think what was going to happen after that, though.

“The lessons he’s learned gave him the clarity to be able to go, ‘Okay, now it is backs to the wall, now I’m just going to go after it’.”

Despite having 159 NRL games, three Premiership rings and two Clive Churchill Medals on his CV, Cleary is still only 25.

Following this career-defining triumph, lock Isaah Yeo insists his co-captain has no peer at this point of his career.

“What he’s done in this space of time, there’s been no other halfback that’s done it,” Yeo said.

“I reckon if you put his statistics up against absolutely any other halfback that’s played at this point — he’s 25 — no one’s done what he’s done.

“That 20-minute period, he put the team on his back and he’s won us our third Grand Final in a row. I’m very happy he’s our leader and he’s our seven. It’s a privilege to play with him.”

