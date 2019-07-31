QLT moves north to Newcastle

Newcastle Thunder have signed fullback Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e on a contract to the end of the 2021 season.

The Samoan international has made the move with immediate effect from Halifax. QLT has played almost 300 career games, spending most of his time in the Championship with Sheffield Eagles but has also played in Super League with Castleford Tigers and overseas with Toronto Wolfpack.

“He’s someone I know pretty well, I coached him at Toronto he has a lot of talent,” said Thunder coach Simon Finnigan.

“He plays the game very well and sees the game very well.

“We’re probably going to play him in a different position to what he has played most of his career but one he has played at Super League level.

“He is certainly going to add to our squad. He is easy going but knows when to be serious and he is going to be good for our group.”

The fullback will be available for selection this weekend when Thunder travel to West Wales Raiders.