Quick return to Warrington for Leigh loan players?

LEIGH’S quartet of loan signings, including Warrington pair Nathan Roebuck and Tom Burnett, could feature in the Friday-night trip to the Wolves for Chris Hill’s testimonial.

The Super League new boys have also brought in St Helens duo Josh Eaves and Matty Foster.

All four have moved for an initial two weeks, the new minimum length of a loan introduced when dual registration was dropped.

Hooker Eaves, 23, who had a loan spell at Leigh in 2019, scoring four tries in eight games, has made three appearances for Saints while secondrow Foster, 19, has featured once.

Roebuck, 21, has played once for Warrington while fellow back Burnett, 18, has yet to earn a first-team chance.

Leigh already have 22-year-old former Widnes centre Keanan Brand on loan from the Wolves.

Coach John Duffy (pictured) said: “We are continually looking for players to add to our squad and we have an excellent relationship with Saints and Warrington.

“Josh has played for us before and we know all about him and what he will bring to the club. We watched Matty towards the end of last season.

“They are two good, young, keen Super League players who will add youthfulness and enthusiasm and push for places in the team and bring out the best in others.”

“I watched Nathan last year in a very youthful Warrington team that played Salford. Keanan Brand also played in that game.

“Nathan made 17 carries and impressed as a big, powerful unit who will benefit from the experience he will get with us.

“Tom is a big, athletic outside back who will add youthful experience and hopefully also get some game time during his time with us.”

Leigh are also being linked with a move for former New South Wales hooker Nathan Peats, who left Gold Coast Titans at the end of last season.

The 30-year-old has also played for South Sydney and Parramatta.

The Centurions, whose first Super League game is against Wigan on Friday, March 26, recently signed Australian back Brendan Elliot.