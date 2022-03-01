Quickfire Q & A with Hull KR’s Lachlan Coote

A Grand Final and Challenge Cup winner with St Helens, now starring for Hull Kingston Rovers, Lachlan Coote stepped up to be the first player to take part in a Quickfire Q & A session with readers of Rugby League World when the magazine returned in February after a lengthy break in publishing due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kirsty Burton: What is your first Rugby League memory at amateur or professional level?

You probably don’t want to know about under six’s, so professionally it would have to be making my NRL debut for Penrith Panthers.

That was an unbelievable feeling and something that I had strived to do during my childhood. So to finally have the chance to run out in front of my family was a really humbling and proud feeling.

It ended as a draw and I got man of the match at the end of it, so it was everything I had hoped for and more.

Championship Rl: Which people have helped you the most to progress during your career and how did they help you?

It’s hard to just single a few people out, but my family have always been huge supporters and have always been there for me. They were always there to guide me from the early days.

But there has been a whole lot of coaches throughout my career as well, but one person was probably Luke Lewis at the Panthers. We played a few years and he was a great role model for me. He took me under his wing and I have always looked up to him.

@tweamryanhall: What challenges did you come across in getting to where you are at today?

There have been a lot, but that’s the greatest thing about Rugby League. The rollercoaster that we’re on means we learn and pick up so many attributes of life in general.

To come back from the injuries I’ve had has probably been the biggest challenges. I probably could have walked away from the game years ago and said I’d had enough of the injuries, but to stick it out and hang in there has probably been my toughest challenge yet.

Scott Lawson: What is your favourite way to cook an egg and if you were a cereal what one would you be?

I’d like to say poached eggs, because that is what I normally eat, but I don’t know how to cook them. I know how to make scrambled eggs, so I make that, but I like them poached more. And if I was a cereal, what would I be? Probably not so much a cereal, but I’d be a muesli – a bit boring but full of goodness.

Josef K: What type of music and TV shows do you listen to and watch?

I’m a bit of an old soul, so I love my country music and all the old school sing-a-longs like Creedence Clearwater. I also love a bit of Abba and Elton John, all that kind of stuff.

I’m not much of a telly watcher if I’m honest, I don’t mind a movie every now and then, but I’m into my reading just now, so steer clear of TV.

Hull Kingston Bronco: Have you had a pattie buttie with chips and scraps yet, and how long was the carb coma afterwards?

I don’t know what one is, but I can kind of figure what it might be. But I have steered clear of those shops. I am the ultimate professional.

Dallas Mead: What was losing at Wembley in 2019 like?

It’s got to be a Warrington fan asking that surely! It was a really tough loss for myself and the club as a whole. With how things were going for us as a team in the normal Super League season and being so dominant, to rock up and lose was hard. We handed it to Warrington.

But I think that was a big part of the reason as to why we then went on to be so dominant and successful.

You can only be grateful for that loss for the way we flipped it on its head. It actually maybe worked in our favour.

DimmestStar: How good can Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e become? I heard that you said he was making experienced players look silly in training with his skills?

He’s a good young talent and he’s definitely come to the right club in terms of coaching staff – they’re going to take him to another level.

I have sort of taken on the role of a bit of a mentor for him. with the experience that I have got now, and coming towards the end of my career, I am finding some interest in helping some of the younger guys out and he’s been a great kid to talk to. He’s always asking questions and he’s really eager to learn. I love that about him.

He’s got all the talent in the world ad he can definitely be a great player in the future.

DavidM: What are your memories of that famous 18-18 draw for Scotland v New Zealand in 2016 at Derwent Park and did you feel playing there was a big advantage?

Playing there was definitely an advantage, and so was the weather that night. The rain was coming in sideways.

It was a great feeling to realise that one of the teams that had been invited to join the Four Nations, was the first to actually draw with a team. It was the best result any of the invited teams had got. That was a very proud moment for Scotland Rugby League and it was great to be a part of it.

Eddie: If Australia had asked you to play for them in the World Cup would you still have chosen Scotland?

That’s a very tough question. I think I would have. The experience I had with Scotland in 2016 was like no other. It was a great bunch of boys to be around and there was no pressure. It’s was great to just rock up and play some Rugby League with some good mates. That’ll be the same this year and I’m really looking forward to it.

Paul Coffey: How do you rate Scotland’s chances in the World Cup this year, and how would it feel to take points from the Aussies in the Coventry fixture?

It would be unreal to do that. The experience we had in the Four Nations in 2016 was great and this can be no different.

We’re in a great pool that we can go really well in. It’s always really hard going up against Australia but hopefully we can put in a great performance there.

I’d love to say we’d take the two points there, but we’ll have to see how things turn out.

Stuart McLennan: As an Australian playing Rugby League in the UK, what does it mean for you to represent Scotland?

It is a great experience and I think more players should do it, and represent their heritage if they’re not getting picked for their first nation.

With the rule changes around that it can only benefit the game.

I have had a great time playing for Scotland and I am really looking forward to the World Cup at the end of this year. If my body holds up I’ll be there and l’m looking forward to being involved again.

Jughead: What’s the most significant difference(s) between the tactical set-ups of Justin Holbrook and Kristian Woolf?

They were pretty similar to be honest, it was all about effort, hard work and being there for your mates.

Justin loved the attacking side of things and let us roam free in what we wanted to do and really backed us in that.

Woolfy was more defence focussed, and defence wins games so I think that is why things have been so successful in the last few years.

JohnM: How do you view the media presence of Rugby League in the UK compared with Australia?

I enjoy it a lot more over here. The media over here are a lot more respectful of the players, sometimes you feel the media are against you in Oz.

It’s not as much of a hype over here and we’re not in the public eye as much as we are in the NRL, but I enjoy the media over here.

Gerrumonside ref: What are your first impressions of Hull?

Really good actually. We had heard a lot of things from people about Hull and how bad it was and making jokes about it. But the wife and I had a trip over here at the back end of last season and were really taken aback at how good the city is. It’s really cultural in it’s own way.

We’re living in a really small town just outside Hull and we’re really happy. It reminds us of where we’re from back home – Windsor – so we’re really enjoying it.

DimmestStar: How has your 7 year old son settled in? I know he was a bit upset at leaving his mates in St Helens. Also your 3 year old daughter. If a warm Kingston-upon-Hull welcome can help they’ve got it.

It was a tough move, especially for my seven year old. The three year-old adapted straight away because she’s at that age and nothing really phases her, but the older one found it hard. He had some good mates in St Helens, so it was hard to leave them but he’s settling in now and things are becoming a bit more normal.

We’ve even got him signed up to a local Rugby League team, so he’s loving life right now.

The Hallucinating Goose: As an opposition player, what ground in England do you feel has the most intimidating crowd and atmosphere to play in?

It’s always hard going to Wakefield and Castleford. They are such small grounds and there aren’t a whole lot of fans that can fit in there, but it still feels like there’s 20,000 there, so that makes it hard to rock up and perform.

Emma Broadhead: If you could attend any sporting event in the world which would it be and why?

I would have to be some of American sports. They seem pretty cool. Maybe the NFL and the NBA would be awesome. Going to see someone like LeBron James play before he retires would be a great experience.

@abuchananfans: What motivates you the most about your profession as an athlete?

For my family, I just want to do the best I can and be a great role model for them. But personally I want to be as successful as I can and be a role model for younger kids as well.

This game is such a great game and we probably don’t get the respect we deserve in what we do for the game, so if I can be a role model for the younger generation, that would be great.

Josef K: Do you follow a football (soccer) club?

Not really. I’m not a big follower, but growing up we always used to hear about Manchester United, so I’d say they’re my team, but I don’t really follow them.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, issue 469 (Feb 2022)

In the current edition of Rugby League World (Issue 470, March 2022), Richie Myler of Leeds Rhinos is in the Quickfire Q & A hotseat – click here to order your copy, or a great value subscription.

The next player up for the challenge is Wigan Warriors star John Bateman. Click here to send a question for John to answer in the next issue of Rugby League World.