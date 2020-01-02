QUIZ: Name Super League’s top 30 scorers of the last decade Matthew Shaw January 2, 2020 A decade has been and gone, but can you name Super League’s top 30 scorers from the past ten years? You have ten minutes! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)MoreClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)