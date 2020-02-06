Last week Catalans Dragons created controversy by signing Israel Folau, who achieved notoriety last year with his views on homosexuality and gay marriage that he claims are part of his Christian faith.

Rugby League should be open to all, and should be proud of its record of inclusivity, even for those with religious views that many people would condemn.

Folau should be allowed to play, but should be sacked if he publicly expresses views that could be construed as anti-LGBT.

Regardless of the views of the RFL and Super League, the Dragons shouldn't have signed Folau.

The RFL and Super League should have stepped in to prevent Folau signing for the Dragons.