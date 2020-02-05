Ratchford signs contract extension

Warrington Wolves have confirmed that Stefan Ratchford, an integral part of the Wolves’ squad, has put pen-to-paper on a two-year extension.

Ratchford has won the Harry Sunderland Trophy in 2018, despite his club’s loss to Wigan in the Super League Grand Final, and has also played his role in two Challenge Cup trophies, in 2012 and 2019. The scrum-half, who is a full-back by trade, will now remain contracted until November 2022.

Since joining Warrington in 2012 from Salford, Ratchford has made over 230 appearances, crossing for 81 tries, and boasts over 300 conversions.

Speaking about his extension, Ratchford said: ‘I am delighted to be staying. I love the club, the boys and everything we stand for. I didn’t know how fans would take me having come from near rivals, but they have been brilliant with me on day one.’

His Head Coach, Steve Price, added: ‘He (Ratchford) is one of the most professional players I have come across. He is so diligent in his preparation on and off the field, and is a wonderful guy to coach. It’s cracking news to have extended his stay until 2022.