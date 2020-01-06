Radford praises Fash after Fax defeat

Hull FC coach Lee Radford singled out young forward Brad Fash for praise after his side were defeated by Halifax in a pre-season fixture on Sunday.

Fash had spells away from the KCOM last season with both Doncaster and Toronto but managed to make 19 sub appearances last year and appears to be pushing for a start early in 2020.

“I thought Fashy was really tidy and will look a lot better with some bigger blokes around him,” said Radford.

“I thought Browny (Jack Brown) came on and did a really good job for us. I thought Jack Sando (Sanderson) looked tidy as well at full-back when he came on second half.

“I’m pleased for Daws (Matty Dawson-Jones) to get some game time under his belt and I thought the trialist Eldon showed some glimpses.”

Meanwhile Radford was pleased with the test that Championship outfit Halifax were able to produce.

““What they lack in skill, speed and athleticism they make up for in biff,” continued Radford.

“It won’t do our young blokes any harm whatsoever to have it put on them and have to take that next carry after the tap when you’ve just been belted and have 13 blokes telling you what they think of you.”