Kavanagh concern overshadows Fax win

Halifax Head Coach Simon Grix admits that the injury to Ben Kavanagh in Halifax’s 18-10 pre-season win over Hull FC took the wind out of him.

Kavanagh was stretchered from the field having received gas and air after falling awkwardly.

“It took the wind out of me,” said Grix.

“You see things like that happen and it’s not great. He went down really awkwardly on his own weight. The gas and air was called for immediately which isn’t a great sign and he was in a lot of pain in the dressing room when we took him off.

“He’s been taken to hospital to get it checked out and a proper diagnosis.”

Meanwhile, Grix was happy with what his side got out of the game.

“We got out of it what we wanted to get out of it. I wanted to see some discipline and respect to what we’d been doing in training and take it into a match. I thought we did that. We were a bit rusty and bombed some opportunities but the shape was good and I’m happy.

“There are certain areas where you feel you can throw your bodies in an that’s what we’ve been working on. It has its faults when you don’t get it right and they end up on the front foot but for a first hit out, I’m happy.”