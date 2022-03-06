Barrow Raiders plot Premier performance as Cumbrians await deserved TV spotlight

Jarrod Sammut says Barrow Raiders are looking forward to a rare television appearance when they visit Widnes Vikings on Monday night, March 7.

One 100 percent Championship record will go at the DCBL Stadium, where the home side feature in the Premier Sports Monday match for the third week running.

Barrow, back in the second tier after promotion as League 1 champions, have seen off Sheffield, Whitehaven and Newcastle in the league and Rochdale in the Challenge Cup.

Former NRL and Super League halfback Sammut, a close-season signing from London Broncos, made his debut against Hornets following an ankle injury.

The ex-Penrith Panthers and Wigan man is looking forward to facing Widnes and explained: “With it being a TV match, the boys are buzzing.

“It’s a big test, but we’ve started the season strongly and we want to carry on building momentum.

“From my own point of view, to was great to play at Rochdale, although I was a bit rusty.

“The main thing was the team winning again. And we are looking for another big performance.”

Barrow coach Paul Crarey has signed Salford forwards Josh Johnson and Jack Wells on loan and has named them both in his squad.

Having beaten London Broncos, Workington, Halifax and Dewsbury in the league, Widnes aim to bounce back after their Challenge Cup defeat at Leigh.

“We were taught a lesson and we need to respond,” said coach Simon Finnigan.

“We’ve had a good start in the league and the boys should take all the credit.

“They have worked hard all pre-season to get in the physical shape they are in to be able to put in the performances they have.”

Widnes 21-man squad: Jake Spedding, Steve Tyrer, Ryan Ince, Matty Smith, Matty Fozard, Shane Grady, Sam Wilde, Adam Lawton, Joe Lyons, Aaron Brown, Tyler Dupree, Liam Bent, Matt Fleming, Olly Davies, Lloyd Roby, Dec Gregory, Joe Edge, Will Tilleke, Lewis Hulme, Brad Holroyd, Eribe Doro.

Barrow 21-man squad: Luke Cresswell, Theerapol Ritson, Hakim Miloudi, Shane Toal, Jarrod Sammut, Ryan Johnston, Nathan Mossop, Carl Forster, Danny Langtree, Jarrad Stack, Jake Carter, Dan Toal, Tom Hopkins, Carlie Emslie, Ellis Gillam, Josh Wood, Anton Iaria, Danny Morrow, Ryan Shaw, Josh Johnson, Jack Wells.

