Ranking each Super League club’s average attendance during the 2023 season

THE 2023 Super League season has been and gone and what a season it ended up being!

With Wigan Warriors winning the Super League Grand Final for the sixth time, Wakefield Trinity being relegated to the Championship and Leigh Leopards securing the Challenge Cup, it was a rip-roaring season that thoroughly entertained.

And, the rise in attendances certainly proved that more people than ever were turning out for Super League fixtures.

But, just how did the 12 Super League clubs rank in terms of their average attendance throughout the 2023 season?

1. Leeds Rhinos

Average – 13,805

Highest: 16,140 vs Hull FC (round 2)

Lowest: 11,717 vs Wakefield Trinity (round 4)

2. Wigan Warriors

Average – 13,494

Highest: 24,275 vs St Helens (round 8)

Lowest: 11,451 vs Catalans Dragons (round 4)

3. St Helens

Average – 12,695

Highest: 17,088 vs Wigan Warriors (round 15)

Lowest: 9,218 vs Hull FC (round 5)

4. Hull FC

Average – 12,355

Highest: 20,985 vs Hull KR (round 5)

Lowest: 9,937 vs St Helens (round 16)

5. Warrington Wolves

Average – 10,894

Highest: 15,026 vs Wigan Warriors (round 9)

Lowest: 8,981 vs Leeds Rhinos (round 17)

6. Catalans Dragons

Average – 9,123

Highest: 10,786 vs Warrington Wolves (round 8)

Lowest: 6,933 vs Hull FC (round 3)

7. Hull KR

Average – 8,770

Highest: 10,050 vs Hull FC (round 18)

Lowest: 8,013 vs Leigh Leopards (round 23)

8. Leigh Leopards

Average – 7,254

Highest: 10,308 vs Wigan Warriors (round 27)

Lowest: 5,423 vs Castleford Tigers (round 11)

9. Castleford Tigers

Average – 7,186; Highest: 10,042 vs St Helens (round 2)

Lowest: 5,788 vs Catalans (round 12)

10. Salford Red Devils

Average – 5,291

Highest: 6,892 vs Leigh Leopards (round 19)

Lowest: 3,836 vs Wakefield Trinity (round 23)

11. Huddersfield Giants

Average – 5,247

Highest: 7,771 vs Warrington Wolves (round 2)

Lowest: 4,071 vs Castleford Tigers (round 4)

12. Wakefield Trinity

Average – 4,319

Highest: 4,710 vs Leigh Leopards (round 9), Leeds Rhinos (round 15), Castleford Tigers (round 22) and Hull KR (round 27)

Lowest: 3,348 vs Catalans Dragons (round 25)

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.