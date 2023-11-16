Ranking each Super League club’s average attendance during the 2023 season

THE 2023 Super League season has been and gone and what a season it ended up being!
With Wigan Warriors winning the Super League Grand Final for the sixth time, Wakefield Trinity being relegated to the Championship and Leigh Leopards securing the Challenge Cup, it was a rip-roaring season that thoroughly entertained.
And, the rise in attendances certainly proved that more people than ever were turning out for Super League fixtures.
But, just how did the 12 Super League clubs rank in terms of their average attendance throughout the 2023 season?
1. Leeds Rhinos
Average – 13,805
Highest: 16,140 vs Hull FC (round 2)
Lowest: 11,717 vs Wakefield Trinity (round 4)
2. Wigan Warriors
Average – 13,494
Highest: 24,275 vs St Helens (round 8)
Lowest: 11,451 vs Catalans Dragons (round 4)
3. St Helens
Average – 12,695
Highest: 17,088 vs Wigan Warriors (round 15)
Lowest: 9,218 vs Hull FC (round 5)
4. Hull FC
Average – 12,355
Highest: 20,985 vs Hull KR (round 5)
Lowest: 9,937 vs St Helens (round 16)
5. Warrington Wolves
Average – 10,894
Highest: 15,026 vs Wigan Warriors (round 9)
Lowest: 8,981 vs Leeds Rhinos (round 17)
6. Catalans Dragons
Average – 9,123
Highest: 10,786 vs Warrington Wolves (round 8)
Lowest: 6,933 vs Hull FC (round 3)
7. Hull KR
Average – 8,770
Highest: 10,050 vs Hull FC (round 18)
Lowest: 8,013 vs Leigh Leopards (round 23)
8. Leigh Leopards
Average – 7,254
Highest: 10,308 vs Wigan Warriors (round 27)
Lowest: 5,423 vs Castleford Tigers (round 11)
9. Castleford Tigers
Average – 7,186; Highest: 10,042 vs St Helens (round 2)
Lowest: 5,788 vs Catalans (round 12)
10. Salford Red Devils
Average – 5,291
Highest: 6,892 vs Leigh Leopards (round 19)
Lowest: 3,836 vs Wakefield Trinity (round 23)
11. Huddersfield Giants
Average – 5,247
Highest: 7,771 vs Warrington Wolves (round 2)
Lowest: 4,071 vs Castleford Tigers (round 4)
12. Wakefield Trinity
Average – 4,319
Highest: 4,710 vs Leigh Leopards (round 9), Leeds Rhinos (round 15), Castleford Tigers (round 22) and Hull KR (round 27)
Lowest: 3,348 vs Catalans Dragons (round 25)
