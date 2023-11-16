RFL’s stance on London Broncos academy issue

LONDON BRONCOS created quite the stir earlier this week when announcing that it would no longer be running its Elite Academy.

That Elite Academy will instead be replaced by their pathway programme up to under 18s using the RFL Lions Development Programme in order to continue the development of rugby league players in London.

The Broncos raised the issue that it costs the club £250,000 per year to run its Elite Academy – with it all being self-funded.

And, the capital club revealed that with the new IMG criteria coming into being, they would instead focus on other areas to improve the Broncos to become a Grade A.

However, it’s important to emphasise that all clubs are required to have an agreed performance and development pathway which is part of minimum standards that run alongside the grading.

League Express understands that the RFL’s development department believe that if the Broncos’ player pathway is developed in the right way that it could be more beneficial for the capital club and the wider game than an Elite Academy.

The new model of linking to colleges for example could work better and will certainly cost less than the £250,000 for an Elite Academy.

In terms of Development Officers, the RFL hasn’t had for some time, in London or elsewhere though Steve Guan is still based in the south in a regional manager role.

Meanwhile, the London Junior League recently became an RFL Member League, allowing the RFL to offer more support to the grassroots game in London.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.