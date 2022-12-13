Ranking the best fullbacks in Super League as Leigh Centurions and Wigan Warriors men included

IT’S always difficult to choose the best players in Super League, especially when the talent pool is so wide.

However, sometimes in rugby league, there comes along a number of stars that just take the top flight by storm.

Here are five of the best fullbacks in Super League ranked. Do you agree with the choices and rankings?

5. Richie Myler – Leeds Rhinos

When Leeds Rhinos signed Richie Myler back in 2018, he was signed as a halfback. That didn’t go too well and by 2019, the Ireland international faced a spell in the wilderness. With Richard Agar at the helm, however, Myler was pushed to fullback – and he has never looked back since. It’s been quite the rejuvenation of a career that seemed to be tailing off in the early 30s, but now the 32-year-old continues to wind back the years under Rohan Smith and deliver with each passing game. It is testament to Myler’s character and willingness to put the team first that such a turnaround has been allowed to happen.

4. Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards

He may have played in the centres for the past few years for the Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos but Zak Hardaker could well take the number one jersey for the Leigh Leopards. If he does then watch him rekindle the form that he showed at both Leeds and Castleford Tigers at the back where he became one of the world’s best. In what will be a difficult season back in Super League for Leigh, the Leopards will point to Hardaker for leadership and that little bit of quality that could help them get over the line.

3. Jake Connor – Huddersfield Giants

In one of the most surprising transfers in recent Super League history, Jake Connor will now be a Huddersfield Giants player after a number of years with Hull FC. In doing so, it signifies a major power shift in favour of the Giants who have now recruited the player with the most try assists in 2022 to play alongside the player that finished second in those charts – Tui Lolohea. Though Watson has emphasised that Lolohea will still be his first-choice fullback, there can be no question that Connor will get his chance at some point so watch him thrive back in his old environment.

2. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

A brilliant talent with electric pace, Jai Field lit up Super League in 2022. The skill and temerity of the former Parramatta Eels man knows no bounds and he was crucial for the Wigan Warriors last season – particularly as the Lancashire club scooped up the Challenge Cup. Forming a deadly partnership with fellow livewire Bevan French, Field overcame his injury problems in 2021 to etch his name into Wigan folklore. If the Warriors are to replicate their trophy-winning success of last season then they need Field to be on the top of his game.

1. Jack Welsby – St Helens

It really was a tough choice between Jack Welsby and Jai Field for the number one spot, but the former’s incredible rise at such a young age just pips it. There can be no doubting Welsby’s ability and at such a young age – he is just 21 remember! – the fullback has so much pressure on his shoulders. But, with that pressure, the St Helens man thrives and he is arguably the Merseyside club’s most important player with his attacking and defensive capabilities right up there with the best in the world. He was nominated for the Man of Steel in 2022 and it wouldn’t be surprising to him win it in 2023.