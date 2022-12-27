Ranking the five best new kits for Super League 2023 with Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers represented

RELEASING new kits is always exciting for a Super League club ahead of the new season.

In order to maximise sales, most top-flight clubs release their new kits well in advance of Christmas whilst others try and take advantage of the holiday feeling by revealing theirs nearer the 25th.

Here are the five best kits released by Super League clubs ahead of the 2023 season.

5. Leeds Rhinos’ Home Kit

Leeds Rhinos always release a smart-looking home shirt for the new season with the usual blue and amber colours turning out really well. However, for 2023, the West Yorkshire club has gone for a darker shade of blue and boy is it effective. With the white stripe across the middle as well as the primrose on the neck, shirt sleeves and around the centre, the Rhinos will look superb at Headingley next season.

Leeds Rhinos 2023 home shirt. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9eBcj50Hjb — Serious About Rugby League (@SeriousAboutRL) October 7, 2022

4. Castleford Tigers’ Third Alternate Kit

In evoking the spirit of the 1986 Challenge Cup winning jersey, Castleford Tigers have pulled out one of the best shirts of theirs in recent times. With Paul McShane – the Tigers’ captain – shown modelling the strip, it perfectly encapsulates the memory of ’86 when Castleford pulled off a brilliant win over Hull KR at Wembley. The black and amber colouring and the same iconic stripe has been a massive hit with Tigers’ fans and is there any wonder why?

Inspired by our iconic '86 strip 🏆 The new Castleford Tigers 2023 Third Kit is out now 🔥 😍 https://t.co/LnmrvcGNGI#COYF • #TigerTown — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) November 28, 2022

3. Huddersfield Giants’ Away Kit

All three of Huddersfield Giants’ kits for 2023 are things of beauty, but the away shirt really is something else. The white and claret really do go well together, offering a great alternative to the Giants’ traditional home kit. It wouldn’t be a surprise if this was Huddersfield’s greatest ever selling away jersey.

The Huddersfield Giants 2023 away shirt is now available! As the Giants head into a big 2023 season, we once again honour our legacy with this stunning shirt. Read more here: https://t.co/aaLsrRZZKv Get yours here 🛍 – https://t.co/W5z9od4kRm pic.twitter.com/gf0QErxHYr — Huddersfield Giants (@Giantsrl) November 4, 2022

2. Wakefield Trinity Away Kit

Wakefield Trinity have really outdone themselves with their choice of kits for 2023. Whilst the home kit is easy on the eye, the away kit looks marvellous. Though white is usually more associated with Trinity’s home strip, the contrast with the traditional blue and red stripe as well as the gold colouring is sensational. Whoever designed this jersey needs a raise – and fast!

🤩 Our 2023 Away Jersey! On sale in the Ridings Club Store from 9am and online at https://t.co/j80rwPENs5. 🛒#UpTheTrin ⚜ #150years pic.twitter.com/74aLDFm0kL — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) November 2, 2022

1. Huddersfield Giants’ Third Kit

As said previously, each one of Huddersfield Giants’ jerseys for 2023 could have been chosen here. As it is, the West Yorkshire club will have to make do with two of theirs in the top five. But, this alternate kit is incredible to say the least. The black alongside the fluorescent pink really is impressive, with the idea of something completely different to their home and away kit really hitting home.