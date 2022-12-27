21 NRL players that could make still make a Super League move including ex-Hull FC star

MOST Super League clubs will have completed their recruitment now going forward into the 2023 Super League season.

That being said, the likes of Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils still have quota spaces left to fill ahead of the new season.

And, with there being few free agents now in the UK, clubs may have to look towards the NRL for new signings.

At present, there are 21 NRL players who do not have a contract for 2023 including former Hull FC star Albert Kelly.

The likes of Brandon Wakeham, Josh Mansour and Martin Taupau are also included in the list with the trio having been linked with moves to the northern hemisphere for much of 2022 already.

Wakeham was deemed surplus to requirements by the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of 2022 whilst Mansour bid adieu to the South Sydney Rabbitohs before the recent Rugby League World Cup.

Meanwhile, Taupau has been linked with a number of NRL sides in recent weeks with clubs previously waiting to see the now-agreed salary cap and minimum wage outcome.

All 21 NRL players off-contract:

Kane Bradley

Joshua Cook

Tom Chester

Christian Crichton

Kurt Falls

Brendan Frei

Reece Hoffman

David Hollis

Tuipulotu Katoa

William Kei

Albert Kelly

Chris Lewis

Matt Lodge

Josh Mansour

Steven Marsters

Brayden Musgrove

Solomone Naiduki

Emry Pere

Ava Seumanufagai

Martin Taupau

Brandon Wakeham