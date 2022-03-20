Salford Red Devils sign four youngsters through Welsh programme

Salford Red Devils have announced four new signings from the Wales Rugby League Coleg y Cymoedd programme.

All four players are part of the WRL National Development Academy and have been identified as part of the successful partnership with Coleg y Cymoedd and the Super League club.

Finn Yates, a 17-year-old hooker, Scott Pritchard, a 17-year-old second rower, Billy Walkley, a 17-year-old halfback (a former Wales U17s captain) and Connor Lacey, a 17-year-old prop, are the four players who have all joined the Red Devils.

Gareth Kear, CEO of Wales Rugby League said: “I first discussed the idea of a partnership between Wales Rugby League and Salford with Paul King in 2019.

“Further discussions followed with Paul Trainor and Ian Blease. It was obvious that we all held the same values and vision.

“These four players are the start of many more to come from Wales and will feed fresh blood into our international squad for the 2025 World Cup campaign.

“I would like to put on record my thanks to all our amazing WRL community clubs for their outstanding development work together with Coleg Cymoedd and Mark Jones.”

The REDS programme is the Red Devils’ Elite Development squad for 14 to 18-year-olds. All four of the new signings played in their recent Under-18s game against Wakefield.

Chris Irwin, the head of the REDS programme, said: “I’m delighted to see these boys sign professional terms at our club.

“I have been blown over by their enthusiasm, work rate and technical ability when working with them, they have huge potential, and it is great to see the club investing into that.

“Huge credit to everyone involved in their development, there is some incredible work being done in Wales and I hope to see more players coming through our pathway over the coming years.”

Ian Blease, Director of Rugby at Salford, said: “It’s great news for our club to have signed the next cohort of players from and through our partnership with Wales Rugby League and Coleg y Cymoedd.

“My congratulations to Billy, Scott, Connor and Finley. We now look forward to developing their careers at the Red Devils.

“These second-year batch of player signings comes off the back of some real effort and hard work on and off the pitches in Wales from Paul Berry our Welsh Partnership Coach and Chris Irwin Head of Elite Development at the club, well done everyone!”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.