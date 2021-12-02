Red Devils snap up Tim Lafai

Salford Red Devils have announced the signing of Samoan international Tim Lafai on a one-year deal.

Centre Lafai has almost 10 years of NRL experience, having previously played for Canterbury Bulldogs on two occasions and St. George Illawara Dragons.

Lafai has represented Samoa at two World Cups, as well as featuring for his country in their historic test match against Fiji in 2016, marking the 30th anniversary of rugby league in Samoa.

Speaking on signing for Salford, Lafai said: “I’m looking forward to this new chapter in my career and I can’t wait to get to work as soon as I arrive.

“My family and I are excited to be part of the Salford community and we’re grateful for this opportunity.”

With Harvey Livett and Kallum Watkins set to miss the start of the 2022 season through injury, the arrival of Lafai is crucial for Rowley and the side.

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley added: “As it stands, we would not be able to fill an established back line due to a few of our lads out through injury for the start of the season.

“Not only does Tim help to fill a gap, he will fill it with much-needed experience and quality and I’m really pleased to have him on board.”

Director of rugby and operations Ian Blease commented: “I’m delighted that we’ve managed to land Tim’s signature. He is an established NRL and international player who will bring heaps of experience and rugby knowledge to the pack.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Tim pull on the Salford shirt in 2022 and I have no doubt he will be at home here in the UK.”