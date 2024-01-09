Reece Lyne on leaving Wakefield Trinity, other offers, Doncaster a Super League club in the making and new business after going part-time

DONCASTER RLFC are a club very much on the up.

After earning promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs in 2023, the South Yorkshire club has attracted some big names in the off-season.

One of those is former Wakefield Trinity stalwart Reece Lyne, whose move to Doncaster took a number of people by surprise following his exploits in Super League.

It was, however, a difficult decision for Lyne as he explains why the 2023 season went so awry for Trinity.

“It was a really difficult decision to leave. I’ve obviously been there for so long so it becomes your home and you become attached to the club and more so the people around the club,” Lyne told League Express.

“But I knew it was time for me to move on, as anything in life, you can become stale and I needed a new challenge and environment.

“I just think the amount of quality players we lost the year before, we just never really replaced them so it was always going to be an uphill battle.

“Credit to everyone at the club, though, we fought to the end but just lacked that quality throughout the season.”

So why Doncaster when so many other clubs were fighting for his signature?

“Just from an outsider looking in, it looks a club really going places and the lads did a great job getting promoted. Having known Rich (Richard Horne, Doncaster’s head coach) from my early years, when he dropped me a message and I met him, it all just seemed positive.

“It fit in with what I wanted to do outside of rugby and I heard really good things about the chief executive Carl Hall. He really makes it a family club and looks after the lads so that appealed to me. Having been around the club and seen the facilities, they are brilliant and I can definitely see a Super League club there in the future.”

What does it mean from a work perspective for Lyne then after being full-time for almost two decades?

“Going part-time was a pretty easy decision. It may sound mad but I’ve been full-time since 16 and loved it but I just knew I was ready for something different from rugby in my life.

“I’m setting up a business housing kids from the local care systems in Hull which I’m really excited about. I will be diving into and helping some young people.

“A bit has been said about what I’m doing off the field, but ultimately I’m here at Doncaster to compete, give my all and win and my main focus is on that and having a successful year.”

Lyne has almost 250 appearances for Wakefield under his belt and signed a three-year deal at Doncaster.

