Ex-Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw joins Super League club on trial

FORMER Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw has joined Super League club London Broncos on trial.

The 24-year-old left Wakefield at the end of the 2023 Super League season following the West Yorkshire club’s relegation from the top flight.

Trinity will play in the Championship in 2024 for the first time since 1998, but Kershaw will not be amongst Daryl Powell’s squad, with the winger joining London on a month’s trial.

Kershaw had been training with Leeds Rhinos until Christmas with a view to potentially joining the club’s reserves, but now the 24-year-old will try his hand at earning a deal in the capital.

The Broncos’ struggles in the transfer market has been well documented in recent weeks and months with the capital club facing a late overhaul of the squad following a surprise promotion to Super League.

The likes of Sadiq Adebiyi (Keighley Cougars), Gideon Boafo (Newcastle Thunder), Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR), James Meadows (Batley Bulldogs), Hakim Miloudi (Limoux) and Robbie Storey (Keighley Cougars) have all joined the club but the Broncos have also lost experienced stars such as Dean Whare, Corey Norman and Henry Raiwalui whom were vital to the club’s promotion-winning campaign in 2023.

