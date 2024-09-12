Referee appointments for penultimate Super League round

LIAM MOORE and Chris Kendall will take charge of two key Friday fixtures in the race for the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League play-offs.
Moore will officiate Wigan Warriors’ clash with Leeds Rhinos, while Leigh Leopards v Hull KR will be under the watch of Kendall.
Jack Smith will lead the other Friday game, between St Helens and Castleford Tigers.
On Saturday, Aaron Moore will oversee Salford Red Devils’ trip to Hull FC, Tom Grant will blow the whistle at Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves, while Catalans Dragons’ home tie with London Broncos will be called by Marcus Griffiths.
St Helens v Castleford Tigers
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: O. Salmon
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Leigh Leopards v Hull KR
M Com: P. Cluskey
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Hull FC v Salford Red Devils
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves
14th September, KO: 18:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: A. Cameron
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle
Catalans Dragons v London Broncos
14th September, KO: 21:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: A. Cau
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: S. Vincent
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
