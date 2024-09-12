Referee appointments for penultimate Super League round

LIAM MOORE and Chris Kendall will take charge of two key Friday fixtures in the race for the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League play-offs.

Moore will officiate Wigan Warriors’ clash with Leeds Rhinos, while Leigh Leopards v Hull KR will be under the watch of Kendall.

Jack Smith will lead the other Friday game, between St Helens and Castleford Tigers.

On Saturday, Aaron Moore will oversee Salford Red Devils’ trip to Hull FC, Tom Grant will blow the whistle at Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves, while Catalans Dragons’ home tie with London Broncos will be called by Marcus Griffiths.

St Helens v Castleford Tigers

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: O. Salmon

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Leigh Leopards v Hull KR

M Com: P. Cluskey

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Hull FC v Salford Red Devils

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves

14th September, KO: 18:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: A. Cameron

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle

Catalans Dragons v London Broncos

14th September, KO: 21:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: A. Cau

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: S. Vincent

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

