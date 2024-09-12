TV coverage confirmed for Championship Grand Final

THE SPORTSMAN will screen six matches from the Championship, League One and Wheelchair Super League in the season run-in.

These games will be free to watch on The Sportsman Rugby League YouTube channel.

This Sunday (September 15) they will show the Championship match between leaders Wakefield Trinity and resurgent York Knights.

The Sportsman will then screen the Championship Grand Final, to be played on the weekend of October 19-20.

They will broadcast three matches from the League One play-offs, with one of the semi-finals on September 21-22 followed by the play-off final on Sunday, October 6 and then the promotion/relegation play-off – between the winner of that final and the twelfth-placed Championship team – on Sunday, October 13.

In addition, a Wheelchair Super League play-off semi-final will be shown on The Sportsman on Saturday, September 28.

Rugby League on The Sportsman:

September 15 – Championship – Wakefield Trinity v York Knights (3pm)

September 21-22 – League One Play-Offs Semi Final

Saturday September 28 – Wheelchair Super League Semi Final

October 5-6 – League One Play-Off Final

October 13 – Championship Promotion/Relegation Play-Off

October 19-20 – Championship Grand Final

