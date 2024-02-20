Referee appointments for World Club Challenge announced as NRL rule included

LIAMMORE has been appointed to referee Saturday’s Betfred World Club Challenge between Wigan Warriors and Penrith Panthers at the DW Stadium.

Jonnie Roberts and Rich Thompson will be the touch-judges, with Chris Kendall the video referee, and James Vella the reserve referee.

It will be Moore’s first World Club Challenge, following his appointment to referee the last three Betfred Super League Grand Finals, and the 2020 and 2021 Betfred Challenge Cup Finals.

The match will be played under International Rules, as with last autumn’s Tests series between England and Tonga.

That means the same regulations relating to the use of the 18th player as have been introduced to RFL competitions this season, but the laws relating to stealing the ball in the tackle will be as in the NRL – allowing one-on-one ball stealing if additional tacklers have “dropped off”.

