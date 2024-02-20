Challenge Cup Final kick-off times confirmed as Wembley day shared by Men and Women

THE Challenge Cup Final kick-off times have been confirmed for the Men’s and Women’s respective competitions for 2024.

On Saturday 8 June, the Women’s Challenge Cup Final will kick-off at 11.45am, with the Men’s following up at 3pm.

The 2023 event at Wembley saw a Golden Point victory for Leigh Leopards in the Men’s Challenge Cup Final against Hull KR, St Helens winning three-in-a-row in Women’s Cup Finals, and the narrowest of victories for Halifax Panthers in the 1895 Cup Final against Batley Bulldogs.

