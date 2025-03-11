Refereeing appointments as Liam Moore gets marquee Challenge Cup game

THE Challenge Cup Fourth Round is upon this weekend and the action kicks off on Friday night when St Helens host Leeds Rhinos.

Elsewhere on Friday, Oldham travel to Hull KR and Salford Red Devils host Bradford Bulls.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Wigan Warriors welcome Hull FC, whilst Featherstone Rovers make the trip to Catalans Dragons.

On Sunday, Huddersfield Giants go up against Wakefield Trinity, with Leigh Leopards battling against Batley Bulldogs.

But, who will referee those games?

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

14th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn

Time Keeper: P. Smith

Hull KR v Oldham RLFC

14th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: J. Kinsley

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Salford Red Devils v Bradford Bulls

14th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: S. Houghton

Touch Judge 1: A. Cameron

Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

15th March, KO: 17:45

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers

15th March, KO: 18:00

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: A. Cau

Touch Judge 1: S. Vincent

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

16th March, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: O. Salmon

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle

Leigh Leopards v Batley Bulldogs

16th March, KO: 15:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: I. Arnold

Touch Judge 1: T. Gibbs

Touch Judge 2: T. Jones

Time Keeper: A. Mills