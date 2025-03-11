Refereeing appointments as Liam Moore gets marquee Challenge Cup game

THE Challenge Cup Fourth Round is upon this weekend and the action kicks off on Friday night when St Helens host Leeds Rhinos.
Elsewhere on Friday, Oldham travel to Hull KR and Salford Red Devils host Bradford Bulls.
Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Wigan Warriors welcome Hull FC, whilst Featherstone Rovers make the trip to Catalans Dragons.
On Sunday, Huddersfield Giants go up against Wakefield Trinity, with Leigh Leopards battling against Batley Bulldogs.
But, who will referee those games?
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
14th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn
Time Keeper: P. Smith
Hull KR v Oldham RLFC
14th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: J. Kinsley
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Salford Red Devils v Bradford Bulls
14th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: S. Houghton
Touch Judge 1: A. Cameron
Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Wigan Warriors v Hull FC
15th March, KO: 17:45
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers
15th March, KO: 18:00
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: A. Cau
Touch Judge 1: S. Vincent
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity
16th March, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: O. Salmon
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle
Leigh Leopards v Batley Bulldogs
16th March, KO: 15:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: I. Arnold
Touch Judge 1: T. Gibbs
Touch Judge 2: T. Jones
Time Keeper: A. Mills