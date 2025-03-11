St Helens hit with Konrad Hurrell blow

ST HELENS have been hit by a blow to centre Konrad Hurrell following his time on dual-registration with Halifax Panthers.

Hurrell had to undergo an operation towards the back end of last year after suffering a horrendous neck injury during the 2024 Super League season, with concerns that the centre may have had to retire.

Since then, the 33-year-old has worked hard to get himself back on the field, appearing for Halifax in the Championship in recent weeks.

However, following the Panthers’ victory over York Knights at the weekend, Hurrell suffered a hamstring injury with Saints head coach Paul Wellens confirming the diagnosis.

“He left the field early, he has a bit of a hamstring strain which is unfortunate,” Wellens said.

“It looks like it will be four to six weeks out for Konrad. He has been playing at Halifax to get some consistent game time and that’s what he needed after the unfortunate injury he had.

“It’s a bit of a bump in the road for Konrad but we will support him through it.”

So was Hurrell close to coming back for Saints before he got the injury?

“He was definitely in consideration but I wasn’t in a position for him to be around the periphery of the squad because he needed minutes in his legs which he was getting at Halifax.

“Harry Robertson has done a fantastic job and Konrad will have to work hard to get himself back in the reckoning.