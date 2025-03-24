Reflections on second women’s student season

THE second Women’s Student Rugby League pilot season came to a heady conclusion earlier this month with a hard-earned victory by Northumbria over Liverpool at the FLAIR Stadium, Dewsbury.

The game was a repeat of the inaugural final while six teams were again in contention in 2024-25, although Nottingham were obliged to withdraw from the competition proper at the turn of the year because of a shortage of players.

However, the Rugby Football League’s national education manager Andrea Murray was able to tell League Express: “Despite us losing a team halfway through it’s been a successful second season.

“We’ve had ongoing conversations with Nottingham to support where we can, but injuries to a small squad and facing competition for players for rugby union fixtures ultimately forced them to withdraw.

“Hearteningly, there’s been a lot of healthy co-operation between teams, with a readiness to play nine-a-side games if need be. So many of our clubs are self-supporting and they have to be commended for that.

“As last year, there’s lots of support for Northumbria (from coaches Adam Houston, Jason Payne and Nathan Gaughan and of course for the players) from their Athletic Union and from the university itself in terms of facilities and, importantly, the provision of coach travel, which makes a huge difference when you bear in mind that players with other teams generally travel to away games by car.

“You might say that such investment has underpinned Northumbria’s success – a living example of ‘you get back what you put in’.

“Meanwhile, we’re not yet a BUCS-recognised sport, although I hope that it’s been noted that we’re heading in the right direction after only a couple of years.

“We continue to campaign with BUCS to put Student Women’s Rugby League on the map, which is important as BUCS funding, through student unions, makes a massive difference to teams.

“For now, the Women’s Student game continues to be backed financially by the Rugby Football League.

“In the absence to date of backing by BUCS, teams find it very difficult to secure funding from their AUs, but we aim for that to change in the near future.

“We aim to continue providing BUCS with evidence that there is a demand for the game, and with generations of ‘Rugby League first’ female players about to hit University age, hopefully the drive for more teams from within the player population will increase and more teams will emerge.

“Although five or six teams in each of the first two pilot seasons is by no means insignificant, it’s not quite enough as yet. But then, which comes first, the chicken or the egg? Without funding, it’s difficult to expand the number of sides.

“Having said that, we hope to have eight teams – maybe as many as ten – taking part next season.

“Leeds Beckett have already put a well-supported programme together and should appear in the league next season, and signs are encouraging at other establishments including Salford and UCLan, while Hull continue to strive for a side.

“A few others are also in the frame and I’m sending out the strong message to all universities and students ahead of the 2025-26 season that we’re only a phone call or an email away from giving help or advice.”

Andrea Murray can be contacted on 07973 852055 (email andrea.murray@rfl.co.uk).