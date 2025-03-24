Hull FC forward suffers hamstring tear as John Cartwright gives latest on Cade Cust ahead of Castleford tie

HULL FC forward Jed Cartwright has torn his hamstring, but head coach John Cartwright is giving halfback Cade Cust until the day before the Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers to prove his fitness.

Cust left the field early against Wakefield Trinity after suffering an injury to his hip, but Cartwright has explained that the Australian could still feature on Thursday night.

“We won’t know until the day before the game,” Cartwright said during his pre-match press conference.. “We’ll give him until then. We’ll assess before training, and we’ll make a call.

“It’s hard to know (whether he’ll play). It’s very painful; I don’t think there’s any chance of any more damage, and it’s a lot better today than it was yesterday. We’ll monitor the rate of improvement on Wednesday and go from there.”

That being said, Cartwright’s son, Jed, will be out on Thursday after suffering a hamstring tear.

“He has a hamstring tear,” Cartwright said. “We’ll know a little bit more when we get the results back.

“Sometimes they are worse than you think, and sometimes they are better than what you think. We’ll have to get the scan results and go from there.”

Yusuf Aydin (hip) and Denive Balmforth (hamstring) and Harvey Barron (hamstring) also remain sidelined.

“Harvey is in rehab,” Cartwright continued. “They diagnosed a 4-6 week injury. He’s only a week into that. He’s in the early stages. Yusuf also won’t be right. Denive is still out as well.

“Elsewhere, there are a couple of bumps and bruises. It’s nothing major, but it’s a short turnaround. We won’t finalise our side until Wednesday. We’ll know the team then.”