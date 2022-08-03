Regan Grace has played final game for St Helens as season-ending injury confirmed

St Helens winger Regan Grace has played his final match for the club after he was confirmed to have suffered a season-ending Achilles rupture.

The Welsh international is switching codes at the end of the season, having signed with French rugby union outfit Racing 92.

Grace pulled up in the final minute of Saints’ Super League defeat at Salford Red Devils last weekend and scans have revealed that his season is over.

Head coach Kristian Woolf said: “Regan has unfortunately ruptured his Achilles and it is a devastating blow for him and for us as a team and a club as well.

“He has had a really tough year injury-wise, through no fault of his own, going from a bicep injury to a hamstring injury, into now a season-ending Achilles injury.

“He will undergo surgery in the next few days and that is something the club will try and do as soon as possible for him.”

Meanwhile, Curtis Sironen’s bicep injury in the Salford match is not as serious as first feared and he is in contention to face Castleford Tigers on Sunday, as is winger Tommy Makinson following a hamstring injury.