Former Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar appointed to new job

NRL club New Zealand Warriors have appointed Richard Agar as an assistant coach from next season.

Agar left Leeds Rhinos earlier this year, having also been head coach at Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity in Super League previously.

At the time, Leeds said they would look to keep Agar at the club in another capacity but this has not materialised.

Instead Agar, who is also currently an assistant coach to the Samoan international team, will link up with the Warriors next year.

“Richard has tremendous experience in top level coaching and will add huge value to our coaching team,” Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“He’ll provide terrific support for our new head coach Andrew Webster in his role alongside his fellow assistant coaches Stacey Jones and Justin Morgan.”

Webster is the younger brother of James Webster, who worked under Agar in his time at both Hull and Wakefield.

Agar departed Leeds in March, after a three-year spell in which he won the Challenge Cup in 2020.