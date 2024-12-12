Released NRL forward admits Super League is “an option” following Canterbury Bulldogs exit

RELEASED NRL forward Liam Knight has admitted that a move to Super League is “an option” following his exit from Canterbury Bulldogs.

The forward was with Canterbury in 2023 and 2024 but managed just seven games following a knee problem that kept him out for most of his spell at Belmore.

The Mole at the Wide World of Sports previously claimed that the 29-year-old has shed ten kilograms in his bid to get an NRL club for 2025.

And now the 29-year-old himself has opened up on his future.

“There’s not many spots around the NRL so I’m trying to knock on every door, calling coaches myself and my management has been so good for me. I’ve just got to stay ready,” Knight told 9News.

“I’ve had a few tough times which have made me grow up and I’ve had to fix a few things that held me back a little bit. I’ve put a lot of work into myself. When I was younger I had that loose tag which couldn’t be further from the truth these days.”

Super League is, however, a possibility for Knight if that NRL move is not forthcoming, with the forward saying: “I’ve thought about that (moving to Super League), it’s definitely an option.

“If that’s the option I have to take, I’ll go over there. I’m not done I’ve got plenty to offer I feel. If that’s my option then I’ll do that but I love Australia.”

