WITH the 2025 Super League season two months away, all 12 top flight clubs have been busy releasing merchandise for their fans to buy and don next season.

Among the kits are some absolute beauties as well as some that leave a lot to be desired. Here are the five best Super League kits for 2025.

Castleford Tigers – Away

Castleford’s home kit is different, but their away kit is a design and colour that has never been seen before by the Tigers in the Super League era. For the first time, the West Yorkshire side has gone with pink in their away kit, but the chevron design is also a thing of beauty. It looks really smart and definitely will be one to remember.

🧬 Fused by Fords. Castleford Tigers and Oxen are excited to reveal the shirt the Tigers will be wearing away from home for 2025. Now available online and in-store at Junction 32! Shop now – https://t.co/lWwu8V6CWT#COYF • @eliteprosports_ • @oxensportsuk pic.twitter.com/uuFca30vhr — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) November 15, 2024

Warrington Wolves – Las Vegas

For their special trip to Las Vegas, USA to take part in the quadruple-header extravaganza at Allegiant Stadium in 2025, Warrington released a special kit – and it is a fantastic piece of design. The white background looks smart, whilst the blue and yellow chevrons incorporate the Wolves’ traditional colours in a tasteful way. It’s a shame it isn’t the club’s home or away jersey next season!

⭐️ 𝗩𝗜𝗩𝗔 𝗟𝗔𝗦 𝗩𝗘𝗚𝗔𝗦 ⭐️ Our new limited edition Las Vegas shirt is available to pre-order now 👉 https://t.co/kFdQABXbDn pic.twitter.com/tceQT7BLq3 — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) December 10, 2024

Catalans Dragons – Third

Another year, another stunning Catalans shirt. But, this time, it is not their home or away jersey that stands out, it is their third kit that will surely turn heads when worn in 2025. With a black background, the Dragons have added an illuminous green strip down the middle to really hammer the new colours home. Catalans have, however, still ensured it looks classy.

Hull FC – Home

Yes, it is black and white and so not exactly a colours change per se, but Hull FC have smashed it out of the park with their home kit for 2025. The irregular hoops have returned for the Black and Whites with the white shorts and socks contrasting well to the two black hoops on the shirt.

🔗 https://t.co/awHWStTLM6

⚫️⚪️ #COYH | @ecostrad pic.twitter.com/xjyLVIm4By

— Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) December 3, 2024

Hull KR – Third

Hull KR – or should we say Paris St Germain – have gone to town with their third kit, choosing the traditional colours of the French football side in a slick shirt that will no doubt be a fan around Super League. The red and navy blue look superb together and it will be great to see this on a field in 2025.

Hull KR third kit 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/oknShzpADS — League Unlimited – NRL and rugby league (@LeagueUnlimited) November 8, 2024

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast