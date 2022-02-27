Jack Walker targets Leeds Rhinos improvements ahead of Wakefield Trinity clash

Jack Walker will head to Wakefield on Thursday aiming to kick a few bad memories into touch and bring some of the feel-good factor back to Leeds and their frustrated fans.

Richard Agar’s side will take to the Trinity turf – where the fullback picked up a foot injury in late 2020 which kept him out for the whole of last season – aiming to pick up their first win of this season at the fourth attempt.

Catalans followed Warrington and Wigan by inflicting defeat on the Rhinos, when despite losing star fullback Sam Tomkins to injury and the sinbinning of key man Mitchell Pearce, they forced a 10-4 victory in Yorkshire.

Leeds forward Alex Mellor was forced off early by a head knock – the home side were already missing a string of players – but he recovered from the injury and Agar is hopeful he will have more selection options for the short trip doe the M1.

Second rower James Bentley remains suspended and versatile back Richie Myler is out for at least two months because of a torn thigh muscle which needed surgery.

But goal-kicking forward and Papua New Guinea captain Rhyse Martin could be beck after compassionate leave, while Tonga winger David Fusitu’a and England Knights centre Harry Newman could come into the equation following injuries.

Even without them, Walker, who has played in all three games so far to take his overall Leeds appearance truly to 69 with 21 tries, reckons the Rhinos could – and should – have beaten their French visitors.

“It was a tough one to take,” said the 22-year-old, who represented England Knights in 2018. “The loss stings, because we had a lot of opportunities to score, especially when they were a man down, but didn’t take them.

“If we had taken them, we could have had 20 points or more, and it was a really frustrating night.

“At least we are creating the chances, and we’ll fix a few things up in training and try to put things right at Wakefield.

“It’s a tough place to go and get a win, but if we keep working hard and start getting those points on the board, I think things will definitely come together for us.”

Walker is pleased with his progress, and says the more he plays, the more smoothly things will run.

“We’ve got as new halfback partnership (Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer) and we’re all getting used to playing as a unit,” he added.

“I’m getting game time, getting back up to speed and getting used to things like six-again, which didn’t exist when I last played.”

