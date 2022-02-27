Hull KR’s Jordan Abdull frustrated to be slow out of the blocks

Jordan Abdull admits he needs to work on starting seasons better after a quiet opening to this campaign for Hull KR.

The halfback had a tremendous year in 2021, helping Tony Smith’s Rovers to the Super League play-off semi-finals and reaching the Man of Steel shortlist for his personal contributions.

Despite that success in the best season of his career to date, Abdull is determined to improve by becoming more consistent and finding his best right from the start of the season.

“It took me probably six weeks to get going last year and I don’t think I’ve played anywhere near my best yet,” said Abdull.

“When I play my top game, be able to replicate it every week.

“Tony (Smith) spoke to me about it.

“I’m still struggling with it so I need to work harder to be more consistent for the team.”

Abdull is, however, enjoying his halfback partnership with Mikey Lewis and explained why he believes it worked so well at the end of last season and will continue to do so.

“We’re different types of player and that’s what makes our combination stand out,” he said.

“He’s the fast, dynamic little terrier-type player, and I’m a little more reserved, a bit more organised and take control more, which allows him to do the things he’s good at.

“We feed off each other well and the more time we spend together, the more the combination will click, and the team should get good results if Mikey and I are playing well.”

Abdull also believes he will link well with new fullback Lachlan Coote, who will aim to return from a hamstring injury for the visit of St Helens this Friday along with Albert Vete, who has served a two-match ban.

“We never seem to be butting heads; we always seem to both have the same idea at the same time,” Abdull said of himself and Coote.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.