Revelation about the future of Newcastle Knights flyer Dominic Young as ex-Huddersfield Giants star’s decision looms

IF there is one player in demand in the rugby league world then it is former Huddersfield Giants star Dominic Young who enjoyed a brilliant World Cup with England.

The current Newcastle Knights flyer has been attracting a great deal of attention following his meteoric rise to stardom, with the Hunter club desperate to tie him down to a longer, much-improved deal.

That being said, five clubs are chasing Young with League Express previously reporting that three Sydney clubs as well as the Dolphins and Melbourne Storm in for the winger.

Now, League Express can reveal that Newcastle are ‘scared’ of losing Young which is understandable considering the incredible future that is in front of the 21-year-old.

The Yorkshireman is still in England following the World Cup in which Shaun Wane’s men disappointed with a semi-final exit at the hands of Samoa.

Despite that premature exit, Young and the likes of Herbie Farnworth were praised highly for their work ethic and superb finishing ability.

A decision is yet to be made by the 21-year-old and it is likely to be one that takes some mulling over given the heap of clubs that are currently monitoring the situation.