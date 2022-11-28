Derek Beaumont believes Leigh Leopards ‘will look a better prospect’ than Super League rivals Wigan Warriors

LEIGH Leopards owner Derek Beaumont believes that Leigh Leopards ‘will look a better prospect’ than Super League rivals Wigan Warriors in a year.

The outspoken Leigh man has been busy in the past few months bankrolling a new rebrand of the Centurions to the Leopards whilst helping head coach Adrian Lam and director of rugby Chris Chester build a squad capable of not just surviving but thriving in Super League in 2023.

Beaumont has had his fair share of critics in the past, with the Leopards also attracting both negative and positive attention following the rebrand, but in a recent fans forum, the owner waxed lyrical about the near and long-term future of his club.

In doing so, Beaumont also gave a bold comparison to his Leigh side and neighbours Wigan, believing that the Leopards could soon overtake them.

“12,000 fans in here will look better to a broadcaster than 12,000 in a 25,000 seater stadium,” Beaumont said.

“So, I’m putting it out there, call me crazy or whatever, but we will look a better prospect in the next 12 or 24 months than Wigan Warriors.”

It remains to be seen if that prediction will be forthcoming, but the Leopards have recruited massively for 2023 with the likes of Oliver Holmes, Zak Hardaker and Ricky Leutele just some of those that have penned deals at the Leigh Sports Village.