RFL announces pre-loss tax of £552,000

THE RFL has announced a pre-loss tax of £552,000 for 2023.

Published on Companies House, the RFL’s accounts make for grim reading on that figure, but it is better news than the 2022 equivalent, which equated to almost £1m.

On Companies House, the report states that the RFL “had budgeted to make a profit in 2023 of £32k in order to continue the financial turnaround from the previous four years and to build reserves for future to bolster the Group’s ability to absorb potential budget shocks in the coming years.

“The consolidated reported Group trading loss was £53k which predominantly relates to write-offs and unplanned costs of wrapping up the Rugby League World Cup 2021 which was held in Autumn 2022.

“The further loss is due to a write down of the investment property which was being marketed for sale in early 2024, following an offer received. This resulted in an impairment of £499k.”

Operating costs, staff costs and directors remuneration reduced from 2022 to 2023.

The report also states that the brain injury claim, with 148 former rugby league players suing the governing body for alleged ‘negligence’ in concussion and head issues, is progressing very slowly and won’t be completed until 2025 at the earliest.

