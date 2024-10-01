Carlos Tuimavave link to shock club addressed as ex-Hull FC star weighs up offers

IT was Goole Vikings’ club launch today as Scott Taylor stepped into a head coaching role for the first time.

Of course, being a former Hull FC veteran of eight years, Taylor’s link to his former club was addressed – as well as any potential new signings coming in.

One man that was mentioned was Carlos Tuimavave, who himself left the Black and Whites after a long time in East Yorkshire at the end of the 2024 Super League campaign.

Tuimavave’s name has been circulating in channels, with Rugby League Live linking the 32-year-old with a move to York Knights, Featherstone Rovers and Doncaster.

However, Taylor’s link with Tuimavave was mentioned at Goole’s launch, with the former confirming that they talk regularly.

“We have spoken but he’s got plenty of other opportunities out there. Carlos is an absolutely fantastic player, coming off-contract and loves living where he is living in Hull,” Taylor said.

“One day we would love to have him involved but I think Carlos has got a few decisions to make.

