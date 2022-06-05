RFL chief congratulates Rugby League’s recipients of honours in Jubilee List

RFL Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer congratulated Sean O’Loughlin on his receipt of an OBE in the Platinum Jubilee honours.

“Sean O’Loughlin led England into the last Rugby League World Cup in Australia in 2017, and we will always wonder if the Final against Australia may have had a different result if he had been fit to lead the team,” said Rimmer.

“In addition to his consistent excellence and commitment for the national team, he gave more than a decade of service to the Wigan club as a player, which is now continuing as a coach. He remains an outstanding ambassador for the sport.”

Rimmer also paid tribute to three other recipients of honours in the Platinum Jubilee Honour List.

RFL President Clare Balding, who receives the CBE, “has been a valued ambassador for Rugby League for some time, and a pleasure to work with as our RFL President for the last two years”, said Rimmer.

Brad Gartland, who founded the Stephen Gartland Foundation in memory of his father, the former Rochdale and Oldham halfback and Rochdale Mayfield coach, has received a Royal Voluntary Service special award.

“Stephen Gartland was another tremendous servant to Rugby League, as a professional player, as a match official and as a stalwart of the community game at Rochdale Mayfield,” said Rimmer.

“He would have been immensely proud at what his son, Brad, has achieved, both with the Stephen Gartland Foundation and Andy’s Man Club, with all the superb work they do for men’s mental health.”

Brynmor Williams, who played for Cardiff Blue Dragons and represented Wales after switching codes from rugby union, and worked as a Rugby League commentator, has been awarded the MBE.

“Our congratulations, also, to Brynmor Williams, who has been recognised primarily for his contribution to rugby union in Wales, but who was also popular within Rugby League circles after switching codes with the Cardiff Blue Dragons,” added Rimmer.

