RFL confirm if it’s England or Great Britain who will take part in 2025 Ashes

THE RFL have confirmed that Great Britain will not return next year, with England teams to tour Australia.

It was recently reported that the governing body were considering reviving the Great Britain Lions brand in 2025.

They even released a survey to get supporters’ thoughts on the England and Great Britain brands.

Great Britain was the main brand used for World Cups until 1995 and international series until 2007.

The home nations have since been split individually, except for a one-off revival in 2019 for a tour of the southern hemisphere.

However, the RFL confirmed that only England would play next year in a statement releasing a new kit.

As well as being used by the men (in a two-match Samoa series), women (in a one-off Wales match) and wheelchair (in a one-off France match) sides this autumn, it will be be used for all England matches next year.

That includes the men and women both touring Australia for Ashes series, plus England’s women playing the Jillaroos in Las Vegas in March.

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “The next 18 months are going to be an exciting time for international Rugby League, beginning in just over seven weeks’ time when our wheelchair team face France before the visit of Samoa.

“It promises to be an intense series with England men hoping to avenge the bitter disappointment of their World Cup semi-final defeat in November 2022.

“We can’t wait to see the thousands of passionate England fans in the stands wearing the new shirt both this year and next, especially as we have the Ashes Tours against Australia in 2025, which of course begins with a historic fixture in Las Vegas for England Women against the Jillaroos.”

The new England jersey involves both red and blue, and the controversial decision to remove red from the previous kit.

Lee Jenkinson, OXEN CEO, said: “We are delighted with the new look for the England Rugby League men, women and wheelchair teams for 2024/25.

“Having worked closely with RL Commercial and assessing feedback from fans, the decision was made to create a shirt that could span across this year’s autumn internationals and the Ashes tours against Australia in 2025.

“Feedback from fans was also a key aspect for the design and colours of this shirt. We are immensely proud at Oxen as a UK brand supporting our elite athletes at international level and believe the blend of colours and the design, leads to a very strong look for England in what is sure to be an exciting calendar over the next 18 months.

“We look forward to seeing the shirt proudly on display in the UK, USA and Australia.”

