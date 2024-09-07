Matt Peet gives verdict on Wigan Warriors victory and pays Hull KR compliment

WIGAN WARRIORS fought back to topple Hull KR at the Super League summit on Friday but their head coach Matt Peet was first to admit “it could have gone either way”.

Peet’s side trailed 8-20 early in the second half but scored three tries in the final 23 minutes, via Bevan French and a Liam Marshall double, to put themselves on course to retain the League Leaders’ Shield.

“I thought it was a great game. Right from the start when we weren’t the better team I still thought ‘this is a decent game’,” said Peet.

“The atmosphere and the event that the club created, it had a good feel about it. I thought both teams delivered.

“I thought Hull KR were the best team in the first half, certainly. We had to improve to get back into it.

“It was a good, entertaining game – two competitive teams playing open rugby. I know it could have gone either way.”

Peet said that his half-time message to the players was a “direct” one.

“I didn’t like the way we were defending. Basic stuff. That was all I spoke about.

“I’m very aware we can play our rugby and move the ball but I thought we were below par in some aspects.

“We have to be better than that. That won’t win us anything.”

Peet also paid respect to Hull KR for their performance after just another of many recent battles in major games between the two clubs.

“It was intense, it was an 80-minute arm-wrestle and all the clichés you want to throw at it. It was in the balance,” said the coach.

“It was a pleasure to be a part of. I think both teams will go home hungry to learn and improve.

“They’re a club and a team on the up. They’ve a lot to be proud of.”

