RFL firm up plans for Championship & League 1 restart

The RFL has laid down plans to restart the Championship and League 1 seasons on Good Friday in 2021.

A meeting of clubs took place on Thursday where plans for next year were discussed.

Matches in March remain on the agenda, with 1895 Cup games, as well as a potential for CHallenge Cup rounds, to be in the schedule.

Clubs don’t budget for Cup fixtures and generally draw lower crowds. Starting the regular season in April, when fans are hoped to be allowed back in stadiums, would help clubs financially.

Ralph Rimmer, the Chief Executive of the RFL, said: “The Betfred Championship and League 1 clubs are eager to get back out on to the field after such a long and frustrating period of enforced inactivity.

“Today’s meeting was an opportunity for them to consider a number of possible fixture schedules for 2021 drawn up by the RFL, as well as to consider the practical factors that will almost certainly remain.

“The timing of the Easter weekend at the start of April, when we all fervently hope and expect crowds to be permitted back at our grounds, provides something for us all to anticipate with relish.

“There has also been support for the continuation of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup even in a shortened season, which will ensure that two clubs from outside the Betfred Super League reach Wembley in 2021.”