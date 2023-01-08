RFL pays tribute to former chairman Bob Ashby

THE RFL has paid tribute to its former Chairman Bob Ashby, whose death was announced at the weekend.

Ashby was the Chairman of the RFL from 1987 to 1993 before he was succeeded by Sir Rodney Walker, and he played a leading role in the modernisation of the sport’s governance during that period, which included the formation of the Board of Directors.

Prior to that, he had been Chairman of Featherstone from 1981 to 1987, a period that included their famous Wembley underdog triumph against Hull FC in the 1983 Challenge Cup Final, as well as the contrasting challenges of the miners’ strike and the construction of a new main stand at Post Office Road.

After he relinquished that position when he joined the RFL, he was appointed club President, a role which he held until his death.

Simon Johnson, the current RFL Chair, said: “Bob Ashby will always be associated with Featherstone Rovers, but he also served the wider sport in his years as Chairman of the Rugby Football League.

“On behalf of the RFL, I pay tribute to him for that service, and send condolences to his family and friends, and to the Featherstone club.

“His contribution to the great sport of Rugby League will long be remembered with gratitude and affection.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.