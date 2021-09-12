RFL pays tribute to Salford legend

The RFL has paid tribute to Les Bettinson, the former Salford player and coach, and Great Britain tour manager, whose death at the age of 86 was confirmed by the Salford club last week.

Bettinson, a Cumbrian who was signed for Salford in 1957 by Hall of Fame member Gus Risman, also served the RFL as President in 1988-89.

He made more than 300 senior appearances for the Red Devils until retiring in 1969, scoring 75 tries, and also representing Cumberland on seven occasions.

Away from the game, he became a popular and respected schoolteacher in Marple.

He moved into coaching as assistant to Cliff Evans at Salford, before taking over in December 1973, and enjoyed a successful three-year period in a golden era for the club, in which their all-star team were champions in 1974 and 1976, in addition to winning the BBC Floodlit Trophy.

He then joined the Salford Board, and represented the club on the Rugby League Council, which led to his election as President – and he was also Chair of the RL Coaching Committee.

As manager of the 1988 Lions, he worked closely with the coach Malcolm Reilly, with their efforts culminating in the famous Third Test victory at Sydney.

Ralph Rimmer, the Chief Executive of the RFL, said: “Les Bettinson gave outstanding service to the Salford club as a player, coach and director, and was admired throughout the game as a fine player, and also a gentleman. As a former RFL President and Great Britain manager, he contributed so much to the sport. On behalf of the RFL, sincere condolences to his family and many friends.”

